Select Page

Fight of the Day: Shane Roller vs. Takanori Gomi

Posted by | Jul 25, 2019 | ,

Fight of the Day: Shane Roller vs. Takanori Gomi
By: |

Date: May 29, 2010
Card: UFC Fan Expo: Grapplers Quest
Championship(s):
Venue: Mandalay Bay Convention Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Shane Roller vs. Takanori Gomi



Related Posts

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jul 10/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jul 10/19

July 10, 2019

'Notorious One' named one of Forbes' top 100 highest-paid 2019 celebrities

&#039;Notorious One&#039; named one of Forbes&#039; top 100 highest-paid 2019 celebrities

July 11, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Results

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Results

June 29, 2019

Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney Confirmed for UFC 241

Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney Confirmed for UFC 241

July 10, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino