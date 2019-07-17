Select Page

Fight of the Day: Razor Ruddock vs. Tommy Morrison

Posted by | Jul 17, 2019 | ,

Fight of the Day: Razor Ruddock vs. Tommy Morrison
By: |

Date: June 10, 1995
Card:
Championship(s): Vacant IBC Heavyweight Championship
Venue: Municipal Auditorium
Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Razor Ruddock vs. Tommy Morrison



Related Posts

Bellator London: Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr. Breakdown

Bellator London: Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr. Breakdown

June 17, 2019

UFC on ESPN 3 Results

UFC on ESPN 3 Results

June 29, 2019

Golden Boy on DAZN Picks

Golden Boy on DAZN Picks

July 12, 2019

Fight of the Day: Duane Ludwig vs. Masato

Fight of the Day: Duane Ludwig vs. Masato

July 10, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino