Date: June 10, 1995
Card:
Championship(s): Vacant IBC Heavyweight Championship
Venue: Municipal Auditorium
Location: Kansas City, Missouri
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Razor Ruddock vs. Tommy Morrison
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Jul 17, 2019 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: June 10, 1995
Card:
Championship(s): Vacant IBC Heavyweight Championship
Venue: Municipal Auditorium
Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
June 17, 2019
June 29, 2019
July 12, 2019
July 10, 2019