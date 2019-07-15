Date:
Card: 1999 World Judo Championships
Championship(s): 90kg Gold Medal
Venue:
Location: Birmingham, Great Britain
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Hidehiko Yoshida vs. Victor Florescu
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Jul 15, 2019 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date:
Card: 1999 World Judo Championships
Championship(s): 90kg Gold Medal
Venue:
Location: Birmingham, Great Britain
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
June 22, 2019
July 12, 2019
July 6, 2019