Date: August 13, 2008
Card: 2008 Summer Olympics
Championship(s):
Venue: Beijing Science and Technology University Gymnasium
Location: Beijing, China
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Edith Bosch vs. Ronda Rousey
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Jul 9, 2019 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: August 13, 2008
Card: 2008 Summer Olympics
Championship(s):
Venue: Beijing Science and Technology University Gymnasium
Location: Beijing, China
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
July 1, 2019
June 10, 2019
June 27, 2019