Date: May 11, 2002
Card: K-1 World MAX 2002 World Tournament Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Nippon Budokan
Location: Tokyo, Japan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Duane Ludwig vs. Masato
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Jul 10, 2019 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: May 11, 2002
Card: K-1 World MAX 2002 World Tournament Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Nippon Budokan
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
June 27, 2019
July 1, 2019
July 10, 2019
June 13, 2019