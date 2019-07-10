Select Page

Fight of the Day: Duane Ludwig vs. Masato

Posted by | Jul 10, 2019 | ,

Fight of the Day: Duane Ludwig vs. Masato
By: |

Date: May 11, 2002
Card: K-1 World MAX 2002 World Tournament Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Nippon Budokan
Location: Tokyo, Japan

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Duane Ludwig vs. Masato



Related Posts

The Betting Window for June 28-30

The Betting Window for June 28-30

June 27, 2019

UFC 239: Jones vs Santos Fight Card

UFC 239: Jones vs Santos Fight Card

July 1, 2019

Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney Confirmed for UFC 241

Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney Confirmed for UFC 241

July 10, 2019

The Betting Window for June 14-16

The Betting Window for June 14-16

June 13, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino