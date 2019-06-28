Select Page

Top Rank on ESPN: Commey vs. Beltran Picks

Posted by | Jun 28, 2019 | ,

Top Rank on ESPN: Commey vs. Beltran Picks
By: |

Catchweight Bout: Richard Commey (c) (28-2) vs. Raymundo Beltran (36-8-1)

Luke Irwin: After winning his first world title in February of last year at 36, Beltran just turned 38, and in perhaps in his last chance at a title shot, he missed weight. Ugh. Commey has concrete in his gloves (metaphorically, not literally, Margarito). His last three fights have gone ten rounds…combined. Beltran is as hard-nosed and as scrappy and tough as it gets. Commey will lay a beating on Beltran, but he’s too tough to get finished. Commey via wide UD.

NABF/WBO NABO Junior Middleweight Championships: Carlos Adames (c) (17-0) vs. Patrick Day (17-2-1)

Luke: Adames has two secondary titles, and is maybe one win away from world title contention. This is a showcase for him. Adames via R9 TKO.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Top Rank on ESPN: Commey vs. Beltran Picks



Related Posts

UFC 238 Results

UFC 238 Results

June 8, 2019

UFC Stockholm Prelim Breakout Star: Frank Camacho

UFC Stockholm Prelim Breakout Star: Frank Camacho

May 29, 2019

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Jun 5/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Jun 5/19

June 5, 2019

UFC 238 Embedded: Episode 1 & 2

UFC 238 Embedded: Episode 1 & 2

June 5, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino