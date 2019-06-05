The Betting Window for June 7-9

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can own a website that postures as culinary, but acts as Food Gawker!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Donald Cerrone +140 over Tony Ferguson ($10)

Tyson Fury -3500 over Tom Schwarz ($50)

Jessica Eye +750 over Valentina Shevchenko ($5)

Nina Ansaroff +600 over Tatiana Suarez ($10)

Petr Yan -325 over Jimmie Rivera ($25)

By the by, I don’t think Eye wins, but her profiency for uglying up fights for a controversial split-decision is enough to roll the dice.

Suarez is a hell of a fighter, but I don’t think she should be -1000 over anyone at this point, certainly not against Nina Ansaroff, who’s done nothing but pull upsets against heavily-favored opponents lately.

Are you picking against Dad Strength Donald Cerrone? Me either.

Last Week: $ -71.25

Year To Date: $ -139.71

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.