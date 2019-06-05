Select Page

The Betting Window for June 7-9

Posted by | Jun 5, 2019 | ,

The Betting Window for June 7-9
By: |

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can own a website that postures as culinary, but acts as Food Gawker!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

  • Donald Cerrone +140 over Tony Ferguson ($10)
  • Tyson Fury -3500 over Tom Schwarz ($50)
  • Jessica Eye +750 over Valentina Shevchenko ($5)
  • Nina Ansaroff +600 over Tatiana Suarez ($10)
  • Petr Yan -325 over Jimmie Rivera ($25)

By the by, I don’t think Eye wins, but her profiency for uglying up fights for a controversial split-decision is enough to roll the dice.

Suarez is a hell of a fighter, but I don’t think she should be -1000 over anyone at this point, certainly not against Nina Ansaroff, who’s done nothing but pull upsets against heavily-favored opponents lately.

Are you picking against Dad Strength Donald Cerrone? Me either.

Last Week: $ -71.25
Year To Date: $ -139.71

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: The Betting Window for June 7-9



Related Posts

Speed and Savvy: Yianni Diakomihalis vs. Bajrang Punia Match Recap

Speed and Savvy: Yianni Diakomihalis vs. Bajrang Punia Match Recap

May 8, 2019

UFC 237 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC 237 Countdown: Full Episode

May 7, 2019

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: May 17/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: May 17/19

May 17, 2019

LFA 68 Event Highlights

LFA 68 Event Highlights

June 2, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino