The Betting Window for June 28-30

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can pander so hard in the debate you come off as a minstrel show!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

  • Maciej Sulecki +400 over Demetrius Andrade ($5)
  • Junior dos Santos +215 over Francis Ngannou ($5)
  • Joseph Benavidez -185 over Jussier da Silva ($30)
  • Sergio Pettis -150 over Ricardo Ramos ($20)
  • Eryk Anders -350 over Vinicius Moreira ($40)

I think Andrade is going to win by the slimmest of margains, but +400 for such an evenly-matched opponent is too good to lay off.

It depends what Ngannou shows up to fight. If that god-awful Derrick Lewis fight Ngannou shows up, JDS can put him away. After trading wins and losses for five years, dos Santos finally has some momentum. I think he’s making one last push for a title again. I’m going with him.

Last Week: $ -51.96
Year To Date: $ -185.39

