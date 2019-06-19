The Betting Window for June 21-23

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can be wealthy and soft enough to make me side with Whoopi Goldberg in a beef!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Kevin Aguilar -150 over Dan Ige ($40)

Andrea Lee -230 over Montana De La Rosa ($30)

Renato Moicano -200 over Chan Sung Jung ($10)

Rob Font +170 over John Lineker ($5)

Bryan Barberena -275 over Randy Brown ($15)

Lee seems to really be hitting her stride. After a couple early hiccups, she’s rattled off six in a row, in a variety of ways, and very impressively. She is seperating herself from the pack, and De La Rosa, while a quality fighter, she’s in the proverbial pack.

I’ve been singing Aguilar’s praises since he was tearing up LFA much longer than he should have. He might be UFC champ one day, I’m that high on the guy.

Last Week: $ +22.59

Year To Date: $ -133.43

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.