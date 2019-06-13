The Betting Window for June 14-16

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can own a fight promotion and capitalize on the most buzz-worthy title fight knockout in years with a fight promised to be unbelievably boring!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Josh Warrington -300 over Kid Galahad ($20)

Mairis Breidis -260 over Krzysztof Glowacki ($5)

Yunier Dorticos -190 over Andrew Tabiti ($15)

James Metcalf -225 over Jason Welborn ($10)

Tyson Fury -3000 over Tom Schwarz ($50)

Galahad has long been groomed for this, but I think he needed one more big name, or a bout for a secondary title before being thrown to Warrington.

The Cruiserweight division is crazy competitive now with Usyk leaving, and Breidis and Glowacki is a clear #1 vs. #2 or #3, and the line is higher than I’d like, but take it. I’m not putting a ton on it, as you see, but Breidis’s time to rule the division is now, he gave Usyk the toughest fight of his professional life and it’s his time.

Last Week: $ -16.31

Year To Date: $ -156.02

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.