Date: August 11, 1984
Card: 1984 Summer Olympics
Championship(s): 74kg Gold Medal
Venue: Anaheim Convention Center
Location: Anaheim, California
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Dave Schultz vs. Martin Knosp
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Jun 18, 2019 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: August 11, 1984
Card: 1984 Summer Olympics
Championship(s): 74kg Gold Medal
Venue: Anaheim Convention Center
Location: Anaheim, California
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
June 12, 2019
June 4, 2019
May 25, 2019