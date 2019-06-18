Select Page

Fight of the Day: Dave Schultz vs. Martin Knosp

Date: August 11, 1984
Card: 1984 Summer Olympics
Championship(s): 74kg Gold Medal
Venue: Anaheim Convention Center
Location: Anaheim, California

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

