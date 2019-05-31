Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Smith Picks

Posted by | May 31, 2019 | ,

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Smith Picks
By: |

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Gustafsson (18-5) vs. Anthony Smith (31-14)

Luke Irwin: Nobody tell these two that Jon Jones is watching them, lest the idea of throwing a punch or kick will make them terrified. Losing to Jones is one thing, absolutely refusing to even get off the bus is another. But I digress. Gus uses his length is an uninspired bout. Gustafsson via UD.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Aleksandar Rakic (11-1) vs. Jimi Manuwa (17-5)

Luke: Horrifying statistic: 5 of Manuwa’s last 6 fights have ended by KO, either him or his opponent. Not even TKO, fucking K-O. Lights out. That’s a life lived right there. It’ll be quick and violent one way or another. Rakic via R1 KO.

Featherweight Bout: Chris Fishgold (18-2) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (14-3)

Luke: Usually when two mid-level submission experts tangle in the UFC, it’s never the blazing, transition-fest that you think it’s going to be, unless Alex Caceres is fighting, but it’s usually a plodding stand-up bout because nobody wants to make that first move and get caught. I think this is going to follow that path. Amirkhani via SD.

Lightweight Bout: Christos Giagos (16-7) vs. Damir Hadzovic (13-4)

Luke: Hadzovic is a pretty solid striker. Like most European strikers, wrestlers can give them trouble, but Giagos doesn’t have enough to stifle Hadzovic. Hadzovic via R2 TKO.

Featherweight Bout: Daniel Teymur (6-3) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-0)

Luke: Teymur, still employed by the UFC despite being 0-3, is the live body test for Jo, who has a great record and finishes, but Asian MMA prospects can be a mirage. Fighting actual UFC fighters, even one on the bottom of the barrel like Teymur, can be a wakeup call. However, I think Jo has enough real talent and Teymur is bad enough that he’ll get by him. Jo via R2 TKO.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Smith Picks



Related Posts

Steeltown Throwdown 2 Official for July 27

Steeltown Throwdown 2 Official for July 27

May 14, 2019

PFL Season 2, Week 2 Results

PFL Season 2, Week 2 Results

May 23, 2019

Holloway-Edgar Expected for UFC 240

Holloway-Edgar Expected for UFC 240

May 14, 2019

Jack Shore Bound for the UFC

Jack Shore Bound for the UFC

May 29, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino