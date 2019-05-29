The Betting Window for May 31-June 2

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can…know what? No snark today. Just legit great news today!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Anthony Joshua -3500 over Andy Ruiz Jr. ($50)

Ilir Latifi EVEN over Volkan Oezdemir ($10)

Alexander Gustafsson -305 over Anthony Smith ($20)

Delfine Persoon +850 over Katie Taylor ($5)

Chris Algieri -400 over Tommy Coyle ($15)

I think Oezdemir is done. Maybe not for a career, but as any semblance of a dangerous fighter. I think DC broke him. From unstoppable sub-minute killer, to plodding, tentative, shaken fighter just waiting to lose. Latifi is going to come forward and put him down.

Just for the record, I’m picking Taylor to win, but that’s an absurd line for Persoon, who’s probably been the best female lightweight for years. I have to at least take a chance, here.

Last Week: $ +9.22

Year To Date: $ -68.46

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.