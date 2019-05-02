The Betting Window for May 3-5

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can have enough capital to take something that I normally enjoy, dog Twitter accounts, and make me want to hose down my computer in ricin.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Saul Alvarez -500 over Daniel Jacobs ($25)

Donald Cerrone +105 over Al Iaquinta ($5)

Derek Brunson -120 over Elias Theodorou ($10)

Shane Burgos -175 over Cub Swanson ($10)

Artur Beterbiev -900 over Radivoje Kalajdzic ($50)

Cerrone has sort of become the anti-Rory, in which having a family has turned him into this hyper-focused fighter with superhuman dad-strength and recovery powers. He’s been unreal in his last couple fights, and his demeanor is, again, anti-Rory. MacDonald at his best was Patrick Bateman, but Cerrone is more Jack Pearson.

Brunson is only a tiny favorite, and I’m not sure why. Yes, he was finished in his last two fights, but those were to Israel Adesanya and Jacare Souza, for shit’s sakes. Theodoru is a funny guy, but I’m banking on Brunson, who’s a violent, violent man to shrug off those two world champions’ losses and show himself for the contender he is.

Last Week: $ -32.25

Year To Date: $ -77.27

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.