The Betting Window for May 24-26

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can afford to be an author or publisher and have your entire work undone by one radio interview!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Jessica McCaskill -340 over Anahi Esther Sanchez ($5)

Devin Haney -5000 over Antonio Moran ($60)

Antonio Tarver Jr. -450 over Thomas Hill ($5)

Ewa Brodnicka -1000 over Janeth Perez ($25)

Michal Chudecki -170 over Kamil Mlodzinski ($5)

Excuse this poor lineup, but it’s a poor weekend for fights. Shit, if last week’s mega-slate could have pushed just one card back, we wouldn’t be here. So, I hate picking a mega-favorite, but the limited options gave me no choice. Lay heavy on Haney, obviously.

McCaskill and Sanchez earned our top spot in Ecstasy of Gold, as the most interesting title fight of the weekend. The late money is trending towards McCaskill, but it’s title vs. title, it could go either way.

Last Week: $ +0.63

Year To Date: $ -77.68

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.