Select Page

The Betting Window for May 10-12

Posted by | May 9, 2019 | ,

The Betting Window for May 10-12
By: |

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can strike it big and buy a nice house on a “colga sack“!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

  • Jarett Hurd -550 over Julian Williams ($30)
  • Rose Namajunas EVEN over Jessica Andrade ($10)
  • Miguel Berchelt -1800 over Francisco Vargas ($50)
  • Clay Guida -600 over BJ Penn ($5)
  • Alexander Volkanovski +110 over Jose Aldo ($5)

As I said in Ecstasy of Gold, at 154lbs, to me, there’s Hurd, Jaime Munguia, and, depending on your feelings on Jermell Charlo and Tony Harrison, a stiff drop-off to the second-tier, among which Julian Williams inhabits.

When I was checking the fight odds for the first time today, I was thinking that I might throw some a few coins on Andrade depending on how big of an underdog she was, and what do my bleary-eyes see?? She’s favored! Vegas certainly knows more than I do, just look at my betting history, but goddamn, her second title defense as an underdog? C’mon. Go get ’em, Rose.

Last Week: $ +29.85
Year To Date: $ -47.42

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: The Betting Window for May 10-12



Related Posts

The Livest Dog at UFC 236: Lauren Mueller

The Livest Dog at UFC 236: Lauren Mueller

April 13, 2019

KNOCK OUT 2019 SPRING: THE FUTURE IS IN THE RING – Results

KNOCK OUT 2019 SPRING: THE FUTURE IS IN THE RING – Results

April 30, 2019

DAZN: Canelo vs. Jacobs Picks

DAZN: Canelo vs. Jacobs Picks

May 4, 2019

Mental Health in MMA

Mental Health in MMA

April 16, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino