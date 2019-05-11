Select Page

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Picks

May 11, 2019

WBA/IBF/IBO World Junior Middleweight Championships: Jarrett Hurd (c) (23-0) vs. Julian Williams (26-1-1)

Luke Irwin: At 154lbs, it’s Hurd, Munguia, and, depending on your feelings on Jermell Charlo and Tony Harrison, a pretty sizeable step down. Hurd should roll, here. Maybe Williams gets a round for two. Hurd via UD.

IBO World Junior Featherweight Championship: Paulus Ambunda (c) (27-2) vs. Stephen Fulton (15-0)

Luke: Betting this is a showcase for the young Fulton. Fulton via UD.

