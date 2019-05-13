Select Page

Fight of the Day: Vinny Paz vs. Hector Camacho

Posted by | May 13, 2019 | ,

Fight of the Day: Vinny Paz vs. Hector Camacho
By: |

Date: February 3, 1990
Card:
Championship(s): WBO Junior Welterweight Championship (Paz)
Venue: Boardwalk Hall
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Vinny Paz vs. Hector Camacho



Related Posts

UFC 237 Results

UFC 237 Results

May 11, 2019

The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 149 Walkout Songs

The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 149 Walkout Songs

April 17, 2019

Jamey-Lyn Horth Signs Multi-Fight Deal with TKO MMA, Debuts at TKO 48

Jamey-Lyn Horth Signs Multi-Fight Deal with TKO MMA, Debuts at TKO 48

May 3, 2019

Bellator 220 Event Highlights

Bellator 220 Event Highlights

April 28, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino