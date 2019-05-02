Select Page

Fight of the Day: Dan Miller vs. David Phillips

Posted by | May 2, 2019 | ,

Fight of the Day: Dan Miller vs. David Phillips
By: |

Date: August 2, 2007
Card: IFL: 2007 Semifinals
Championship(s):
Venue: Continental Airlines Arena
Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Dan Miller vs. David Phillips



Related Posts

BJJ Mental Models – Ep. 15: Force Vectors and Leading Edges

BJJ Mental Models – Ep. 15: Force Vectors and Leading Edges

April 15, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Pick 'Em Contest

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Pick &#039;Em Contest

April 22, 2019

RIZIN 15 bout order announced, Kanako Murata replaces Shinju on short-notice

RIZIN 15 bout order announced, Kanako Murata replaces Shinju on short-notice

April 17, 2019

Bellator 220’s International Wrestling Standout Boris Novachkov is a Unique Character

Bellator 220’s International Wrestling Standout Boris Novachkov is a Unique Character

April 24, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino