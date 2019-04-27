World Boxing Super Series Picks

WBA World Junior Welterweight Championship/WBC Diamond Junior Welterweight Championship/World Boxing Super Series Semifinal: Kiryl Relikh (c) (23-2) vs. Regis Prograis (23-0)

Luke Irwin: Relikh is a legit championship-level fighter, but I’m higher on Prograis than most, I suppose. Relikh has some serious miles on him, despite being a legit top fighter in the division, but Prograis is a level above. I think the line is a little high, but it’s not the usual bloated -5000 or -10000, so I’ll lay hard on him. Prograis via R9 TKO.

WBA Super World Bantamweight Championship/WBO World Bantamweight Championship/World Boxing Super Series Semifinal: Nonito Donaire (c) (39-5) vs. Stephon Young (18-1-3)

Luke: Well this is a goddamned shame. I was so freaking fired up for Donaire-Tete, before Tete seperated his shoulder with three freaking days left to go (why was he in a position to seperate his shoulder with three days until fight night?). Regardless, here we are. Donaire is floating on a graham cracker raft over s’mores river to getting his insides rearranged by Naoya Inoue. Donaire via UD.