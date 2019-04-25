The Betting Window for April 26-28

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can employ an intern to run your Twitter account that doesn’t know how to roll with the punches!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Regis Prograis -1000 over Kiryl Relikh ($50)

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai -140 over Juan Francisco Estrada ($15)

Ronaldo Souza -200 over Jack Hermansson ($20)

Mike Perry +155 over Alex Oliveira ($5)

John Lineker -145 over Cory Sandhagen ($10)

Awesome slate of fights this weekend, even with Zolani Tete pulling out.

Relikh is a legit championship-level fighter, but I’m higher on Prograis than most, I suppose. Relikh has some serious miles on him, despite being a legit top fighter in the division, but Prograis is a level above. I think the line is a little high, but it’s not the usual bloated -5000 or -10000, so I’ll lay hard on him.

Perry is my only upset this week, because while Oliveira is a very, very well-rounded fighter, he can be stopped. Granted, it’s usually by submission, but Perry has stopping power. Even if he doesn’t get the KO, he can put Cowboy on the canvas to win a round or two that could take a win for him.

Last Week: $ +6.27

Year To Date: $ -45.02

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.