Your Weekend In Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday February 22

3:30am: Blake Caparello vs. Reagan Dessaix/Billy Limov vs. Joel Camilleri ($14.95 Epicentre.tv)

5:00am: OneFC: Call to Greatness Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)

6:30am: World Lethwei Championship (UFC Fight Pass)

7:30am: OneFC: Call to Greatness (OneFC App)

9:00am: 2019 National Prep Championships (FloWrestling)

11:00am: UFC Fight Night Pre-Show (ESPN+)

12:00pm: 2019 CIF State Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Future Fighting Championship 2 (YouTube)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

6:30pm: Ohio State vs. Cornell (ESPN+)

7:00pm: North Carolina vs. Duke (ACC Network)

7:00pm: NC State vs. Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

7:00pm: Pitt vs. Virginia (ACC Network)

7:00pm: Edinboro vs. Clarion (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Michigan State vs. Central Michigan (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Maryland vs. Rutgers (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Ring of Combat 67 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 61 (AXS)

10:00pm: Combate Americas: Avila vs. Sabori (DAZN)

10:00pm: Combat Jiu Jitsu: Absolute Championship (UFC Fight Pass)

11:35pm: Manuel Mendez vs. Yomar Alamo/Carlos Monroe vs. Jonathan Tavira (Telemundo)

Saturday February 23

4:00am: Road Fighting Championship 52 (DAZN)

4:00am: 2019 Polyak Imre Memorial Hungarian Grand Prix (FloWrestling)

8:30am: 2019 National Prep Championships (FloWrestling)

11:00am: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN2)

11:00am: GrappleFest 4 (FloGrappling)

12:00pm: 2019 CIF State Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: The Citadel vs. VMI (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Stony Brook vs. Brown (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Ohio vs. Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Enfusion Live 78 (EnfusionLive.com)

2:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Santos (ESPN+)

3:45pm: Chris Eubank Jr. vs. James DeGale/Bermaine Stiverne vs. Joe Joyce (Showtime)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

5:00pm: FloGrappling Showdown (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: World Class Fighting League 23 ($24.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Bellator 217 Prelims (Bellator.com)

7:00pm: Brandon Rios vs. Humberto Soto/Joel Cordova vs. Jose Briegel Quirino (DAZN)

8:00pm: PBC on FOX Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: Nebraska vs. Stanford (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: V3 Fights 73 (FloCombat)

8:05pm: 2019 CIF State Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: Bellator 217 (Paramount Network/DAZN)

10:00pm: Anthony Dirrell vs. Avni Yildirin/Jeison Rosario vs. Mark Anthony Hernandez (Fox Sports 1)

Sunday February 24

1:30am: Kunlun Fight 80 Grand Finals ($5.99 Fite.tv/Kunlun App)

3:30am: Diamondback Fighting Championship 8 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

4:00am: 2019 Polyak Imre Memorial Hungarian Grand Prix (FloWrestling)

9:30am: Mix Fight 40 (FREE Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Wisconsin vs. SIUE (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Purdue vs. Central Michigan (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Muay Thai Grand Prix (UFC Fight Pass)

2:00pm: Penn State vs. Buffalo (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Michigan vs. Clarion (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Indiana vs. Chattanooga (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Iowa State vs. Missouri (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. Iowa (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who has finally remembered what the glowing orb in the sky is attempts to possibly explore the out of doors towards it before hibernating again.

1. Chris Eubank Jr. vs. James DeGale/Bermaine Stiverne vs. Joe Joyce: Deep card here in the afternoon, going legit three-deep, and I’m enjoying Eubanks’s and DeGale’s trash talk about who’s the bigger drunk.

2. OneFC: Call to Greatness: Decent MMA portion, but another show where ONE is just going all the way with their muay thai and kickboxing. Not that I’m complaining. Hey, Nieky Holzken!

3. UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Santos: It’s a Saturday afternoon fight party, as both the best boxing and MMA card. Watch it on Fight Pa–hang on, I’m being handed something. UFC Fight Pass no longer has UFC fights. Ok, then.

4. Anthony Dirrell vs. Avni Yildirin/Jeison Rosario vs. Mark Anthony Hernande: A very, very competitive world title fight on basic cable, I’ll take that. Plus, hey! A competitive PBC card!

5. Combat Jiu Jitsu: Absolute Championship: Would have been much higher if Fabricio Werdum and Gordon Ryan stayed in the tournament, but alas, still decent card.

6. Kunlun Fight 80 Grand Finals: The price tag, the layout, and the awesome tournament participants. The only drawback is the time, unfortunately. But if you’re a night owl, it’s worth your time.

7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 61: Well, slap my dick and call me Timmy, an actual title defense on LFA and not a vacancy!

8. Muay Thai Grand Prix: MTGP is a very, very consistent and successful muay thai promotion, and I’m pumped they’re getting more exposure.

9. Bellator 217: Still pushing James Gallagher as a main-eventer, eh? No thank you.

10. World Lethwei Championship: Early morning bare-knuckle fighting from Myanmar! For when a little tipple of blow in your coffee does the trick!

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Kunlun Fight 70kg World Championship Tournament Semifinals: Dzianis Zuev (23-10) vs. Marouan Toutouh (40-4) [Kunlun Fight 80]

4. Kunlun Fight 70kg World Championship Tournament Semifinals: Davit Kiria (33-17) vs. Feng Xingli [Kunlun Fight 80]

3. OneFC Muay Thai Atomweight Super Series Championship: Janet Todd vs. Stamp Fairtex (61-15-5) [OneFC: Call to Greatness]

2. Lightweight Kickboxing Super Series Bout: Anthony Njokuani (25-1) vs. Regian Eersel (52-4) [OneFC: Call to Greatness]

1. Lightweight Kickboxing Super Series Bout: Mustapha Haida (54-10-3) vs. Nieky Holzken (91-14) [OneFC: Call to Greatness]

BOXING

5. Welterweight Bout: Jamal James (24-1) vs. Janer Gonzalez (19-1-1) [PBC on FS1]

4. Lightweight Bout: Lee Selby (26-2) vs. Omar Douglas (19-2) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

3. Vacant WBC World Super Middleweight Championship: Anthony Dirrell (32-1-1) vs. Avni Yildirim (21-1) [PBC on FS1]

2. Heavyweight Bout: Bermaine Stiverne (25-3-1) vs. Joe Joyce (7-0) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

1. Vacant IBO World Super Middleweight Championship: Chris Eubank Jr. (27-2) vs. James DeGale (25-2-1) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

MMA

5. LFA Middleweight Championship: Brendan Allen (c) (10-3) vs. Moises Murrietta (8-1) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 61]

4. Bantamweight Bout: John Dodson (20-10) vs. Petr Yan (11-1) [UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Santos]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (16-5-1) vs. Stefan Struve (28-11) [UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Santos]

2. Lightweight Bout: Carlos Diego Ferreira (14-2) vs. Rustam Khabilov (23-3) [UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Santos]

1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Blachowicz (23-7) vs. Thiago Santos (20-6) [UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Santos]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Absolute Tournament Semifinals: Jon Blank vs. Rustam Chsiev [Combat Jiu Jitsu: Absolute Championship]

4. 99kg Black Belt Bout: Gutemberg Pereira vs. Lucas Barbosa [2019 FloGrappling Showdown]

3. Black Belt Bout: Craig Jones vs. Gabriel Arges [GrappleFest 4]

2. 88kg Black Belt Bout: Dante Leon vs. Keenan Cornelius [2019 FloGrappling Showdown]

1. Absolute Tournament Semifinals: Josh Barnett vs. Yuri Simoes [Combat Jiu Jitsu: Absolute Championship]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: We’re on the plus side of the ledger for the year! I really don’t know what to do. This doesn’t happen. *immediately begins cocaine habit*

Best Fight of the Weekend: Brandon Rios vs. Humberto Soto

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Anthony Njokuani vs. Regian Eersel

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Jamal James over Janer Gonzalez

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: OneFC: Call to Greatness

Upset of the Week: Jan Blachowicz over Thiago Santos

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Chris Eubank Jr. vs. James DeGale