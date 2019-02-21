Your Betting Window for February 22-24

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can staff your company’s Twitter account with the most dead-eyed, lazy, gives-a-shit intern you can find!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Avni Yildirim +475 over Anthony Dirrell ($5)

Rustam Khabilov -140 over Diego Ferreira ($30)

Jan Blachowicz -105 over Thiago Santos ($10)

Marcos Rogerio De Lima -135 over Stefan Struve ($25)

Lee Selby -750 over Omar Douglas ($30)

Khabilov has that kind of Russian pressure-wrestling game that can neutralize and smother the striking of Ferreira.

Blachowicz and Santos is one of those fights that I have neck-and-neck, so I’m going to go with whomever is the bigger underdog, in this case, the Prince of Cieszyn.

Will I hope Stefan Struve uses his length and reach for the first time ever and utilize his biggest strength, unlocking his true potential? Yes! Will he? No!

Last Week: $ +31.86

Year To Date: $ +26.97

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.