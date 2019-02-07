The Betting Window for February 8-10

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can be painfully self-unaware and desperately want to be beloved and wonder why you’re not!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Israel Adesanya -650 over Anderson Silva ($15)

Sam Alvey +110 over Jim Crute ($10)

Robert Whittaker -250 over Kelvin Gastelum ($20)

Rey Vargas -750 over Franklin Manzanilla ($30)

Jose Carlos Ramirez -600 over Jose Zepeda ($25)

I should be putting a lot more on Adesanya over Silva than I am Bobby Knuckles over Gastelum, but let’s talk about experience for a second.

Gastelum isn’t going to give Whittaker anything he hasn’t seen. He stopped the wrestling of an Olympic silver medalist and freak athlete in Yoel Romero, he withstood the submission game of Jacare, and the striking pressure of Derek Brunson. Does Gastelum have a little more pop than those? Maybe, but he’s an overpuffed welterweight and Bobby’s seen too much.

Which takes us to the Style Bender against the Spider. Adesanya is fantastic, and yes, I’m taking him to win, but…it’s Anderson. Israel can clown people with his brand of striking, but will he catch Anderson unaware? Maybe, or maybe Anderson has been waiting for this fight, a similar long-legged muay thai expert. Adesanya poses no threat on the ground, so maybe Andy reaches back and stifles him on the feet and if the fight happens to go to the mat…well…

Oh, and betting against Smilin’ Sam in a brawl is a fool’s bet.

Last Week: $ +0.09

Year To Date: $ -5.37

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.