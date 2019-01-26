The Betting Window for January 26-27

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can, for one small minute, appreciate what capitalism gives you…

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Fedor Emelianenko +260 over Ryan Bader ($5)

Adam Kownacki -750 over Gerald Washington ($10)

Tugstogt Nyambayar -650 over Claudio Marrero ($25)

Keith Thurman -3500 over Josesito Lopez ($50)

Alberto Melian -450 over Edgar Ortega ($10)

Yes, the reality is that Bader will grind down Fedor over five rounds, but, BUT, Bader’s chin is always suspect, and asking him to go 25 minutes and not get caught is a mighty ask against someone like Fedor who still has some pop. Gun to my head, I take Bader to win, but that’s a heavy line.

I might come to regret the Kownacki pick. I can’t even say with absolute certainly that he’s better than Gerald Washington at this point, and that line is too high to reap much from it, but mid-card heavyweight fights seldom go against the grain, so I’ll go with it.

Last Week: $ +1.92

Year To Date: $ -9.29

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.