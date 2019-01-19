The Betting Window for January 19-20

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can play if safe, play it cool, and start off with what should be a fairly simple betting weekend, where not much out of the ordi–JESUS FUCKING CHRIST!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Alexander Hernandez -200 over Donald Cerrone ($15)

Glover Teixeira -130 over Karl Roberson ($35)

Manny Pacquiao -300 over Adrien Broner ($30)

Badou Jack -185 over Marcus Browne ($10)

Rau’shee Warren +325 over Nordine Oubaali ($10)

Picking against Cerrone breaks my heart almost as much as picking against Condit did last month, but it must be done. I can’t be picking with my heart anymore, I’m tired of ending every year in the red.

Feel like Glover is being undervalued here. Roberson is a late call-up, moving up to face Glover, who can still be a monster when he wants to be, and for only -130? Going in.

Last Week: $ -11.21

Year To Date: $ -11.21

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.