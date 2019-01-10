The Betting Window for January 11-13

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can one day become so powerful and liberal that you can donate life to an ancient judge who should have retired a decade ago!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Ryan Karl -175 over Kevin Watts ($10)

Moises Flores +750 over Brandon Figueroa ($5)

Jose Uzcategui -165 over Caleb Plant ($15)

Ahmed Elbiali -650 over Allan Green ($20)

Ivan Redkash -5000 over Nicolas Atilio Velazquez ($50)

Not a lot to pick from on the ol’ docket this weekend, so I had to take a giant favorite. I could have picked Rigo and -10000, but that’s a layup on an absurd scale that would net me roughly a Chuck E. Cheese token, so Redkach will do, here.

Kind of concerned on the Uzcategui-Plant line. I thought this would be an easy, say, -400 or so for the champion against a decent puncher in Plant, but apparently Vegas thinks this is much tighter than I thought. ALAS, we’re powering through! We’re paying off our mortgage this year, kids!

Last Week: $

Year To Date: $

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.