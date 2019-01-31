Select Page

The Betting Window for February 1-3

Posted by | Jan 31, 2019 | ,

The Betting Window for February 1-3

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can be an unabashed patronizing asshole to an Olympic gold-medalist to your heart’s desire!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

  • Demian Maia -185 over Lyman Good ($5)
  • Renato Moicano -140 over Jose Aldo ($10)
  • Livia Renata Souza -230 over Sarah Frota ($40)
  • Eleider Alvarez -175 over Sergey Kovalev ($15)
  • Richard Commey -600 over Isa Chaniev ($30)

I think that sun has set on Kovy. It sucks, but it happens. I thought he was robbed in both of his Ward fights, but that seems to have taken a lot out of him mentally and physically. I think he gets finished again. It wasn’t a flash knockout in the first fight, he got dropped over and over again.

As for Aldo, my 2019 of picking against former legends continues. Moicano is a monster, and while Aldo is still a fantastic fighter, he doesn’t have that extra gear he needs to get past the young lions in the division, and Moicano might be the biggest one.

Last Week: $ +3.83
Year To Date: $ -5.46

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: The Betting Window for February 1-3



Related Posts

MMASucka’s UFC on ESPN+ 1 staff picks

MMASucka’s UFC on ESPN+ 1 staff picks

January 19, 2019

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jan 4/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jan 4/19

January 4, 2019

UCS's Best of 2018: Fighter of the Year

UCS&#039;s Best of 2018: Fighter of the Year

January 2, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw Results

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw Results

January 19, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino