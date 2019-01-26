Bellator 214: Bader vs. Emelianenko Picks

Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Finals/Vacant Bellator Heavyweight Championship: Fedor Emelianenko (38-5) vs. Ryan Bader (26-5)

Nolan Howell: Bader has gotten to a level of boxing combined with still being close enough to his peak to be able to hang with and perhaps win against Fedor on the feet, especially if he is able to slow Fedor down. On the ground, he should be able to stifle anything Fedor has to offer with top control. In all, there doesn’t seem to be much Fedor has to offer here, especially seeing his recent outings outside of this tournament that has given him favorable matchups. Ryan Bader by third-round TKO.

Featherweight Bout: Aaron Pico (4-1) vs. Henry Corrales (16-3)

Nolan: Pico has recovered from the loss in his first fight and has proven himself and then some as a prospect. Corrales is an ideal fighter to test someone like Pico. He is a game action fighter with finishing power that could catch Pico if he makes too big of a mistake, though it seems like Pico is ready to steamroll to the top levels of Bellator’s featherweight division. This is a test Pico passes with flying colors. Aaron Pico by first-round TKO.

Heavyweight Bout: Jake Hager (0-0) vs. JW Kiser (0-1)

Nolan: Kiser looks the part of the can awaiting a crushing, so don’t overthink the result here too much. This is more a test of Hager as anything legitimate with a great amateur wrestling background, but at 36 and with a decade of pro wrestling under his belt. I don’t think it will be pretty, but Hager gets it done. Jake Hager by second-round submission.

Bantamweight Bout: Juan Archuleta (21-1) vs. Ricky Bandejas (11-1)

Nolan: Juan Archuleta by unanimous decision.

Featherweight Bout: Adel Altamimi (7-5) vs. Brandon McMahan (3-4)

Nolan: Adel Altamimi by second-round submission.