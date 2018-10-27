UFC Fight Night: Oezdemir vs. Smith Picks

Light Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith (30-13) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (15-2)

Nolan Howell: While Smith’s wins of late have name value historically, he’s beaten three way past their prime fighters and it is hard to take him seriously just yet against a more proven commodity in Oezdemir, no matter how shallow the division. Smith is a knockout or be knocked out type of finisher and Oezdemir is the safer bet. Volkan Oezdemir by first-round knockout.

Catchweight Bout: Artem Lobov (13-14-1) vs. Michael Johnson (18-13)

Nolan: As with all Michael Johnson performances, it counts on him not having a lapse that opens himself up and that may be especially important against someone who may just be a tough out if he’s anything at all in Lobov. Johnson is the better striker and he should be able to use that to carry him. Michael Johnson by unanimous decision.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (13-4) vs. Patrick Cummins (10-5)

Nolan: Cummins has the wrestling advantage here, but little else with Cirkunov’s submission ability to negate any serious grappling threat and some knockout power behind him. Misha Cirkunov by second-round TKO.

Bantamweight Bout: Andre Soukhamthath (12-6) vs. Jonathan Martinez (9-1)

Nolan: Soukhamthath should be able to hold off Martinez here on short notice. Andre Soukhamthath by unanimous decision.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ed Herman (23-13) vs. Gian Villante (16-10)

Nolan: Ed Herman? In 2018? In this economy? No, no thank you. Gian Villante by unanimous decision.

Welterweight Bout: Alex Garcia (15-5) vs. Court McGee (18-7)

Nolan: McGee has always relied on a gas tank and some stiff wrestleboxing, but Garcia is much too talented and explosive of a fighter to suffer at the hands of a McGee decision if he lands early and keeps McGee from getting steady pressure. Alex Garcia by unanimous decision.