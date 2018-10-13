Select Page

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Crawford vs. Benavidez Picks

WBO World Welterweight Championship: Terence Crawford (c) (33-0) vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (27-0)

Nolan Howell: While Benavidez is a solid enough prospect with the names like Jorge Paez you need on your record to legitimize yourself, Crawford is a few steps too far for someone who hasn’t proven himself against the higher-level competition needed to prepare for one of the best in the world pound-for-pound. With the heat behind it, this doesn’t feel like a fight Crawford is going to test some things out, like the stance switches against John Molina Jr. Crawford is going to be looking for a quick stoppage and he should get it. Terence Crawford by fourth-round TKO.

Vacant WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Championship: Shakur Stevenson (8-0) vs. Viorel Simion (21-2)

Nolan: Simion is sort of an import fighter for domestic fighters and prospects to test their mettle against, so he will be a good measuring stick for a former Olympian trying to figure out how deep the water is. Shakur Stevenson by unanimous decision.

