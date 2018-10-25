The Betting Window for October 26-28

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can afford the same schooling that produced such math-whizzes as this!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Anthony Smith +155 over Volkan Oezdemir ($10)

Anthony Yigit +375 over Ivan Baranchyk ($5)

Regis Prograis -1100 over Terry Flanagan ($50)

Alex Garcia -190 over Court McGee ($20)

Andre Soukhamthath -205 over Jonathan Martinez ($15)

Fairly surprised that Smith was the dog, here. I know Oezdemir is dangerous, but Smith is a totally different fighter since moving up in weight, and Oezdemir is coming off of his first career TKO loss. Sometimes that changes a fighter a little, even if it’s just a small flinch, or a reluctance to pull the trigger and leave them open to a counter. Did it change Volkan? Worth a gamble to find out.

I really don’t like the line on Prograis, and I hate betting on relatively close fights with enormous lines, but I’m taking Regis to win this fight 90 times out of 100, so I have to shrug it off and spend big to make moderate.

Last Week: $+1.46

Year To Date: $-128.18

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.