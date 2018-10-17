The Betting Window for October 19-21

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can own a network that has shows like The Handmaid’s Take, 11/22/63, The Path, and Runaways amongst others but please, no dressing up as the characters you’ve paid us to watch!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Katie Taylor -3000 over Cindy Serrano ($50)

Yunier Dorticos -650 over Mateusz Masternak ($10)

Demetrius Andrade -1600 over Walter Kautondokwa ($30)

Toka Khan Clary +250 over Kid Galahad ($5)

Tevin Farmer -365 over James Tennyson ($5)

This is Katie Taylor’s third foray into the States, but her first in Boston, which, in case you’ve been in a coma since the 1800s, is a tad Irish-friendly. This is her debut on DAZN, and it’s a showcase. The only true peer she has at her weight is Delfine Persoon.

Farmer, I think, is one of those fighters that stumble early due to poor matchmaking or his skills being over-celebrated like Daniel Roman or Cristofer Rosales. I’ll still take him here, even though he’s not a huge favorite in my mind, but a world champion with that kind of line is worth a few sheckles.

Last Week: $+17.41

Year To Date: $-129.64

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.