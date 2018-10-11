The Betting Window for October 12-14

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, and you too can own a team and have their fortunes rest of if your goaltender has a good-enough helmet for his chronic concussions!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Terence Crawford -3500 over Jose Benavidez ($60)

Benson Henderson -450 over Saad Awad ($15)

Sergei Kharitonov +255 over Roy Nelson ($5)

Ryan Bader -325 over Matt Mitrione ($15)

Mikhail Aloyan +375 over Zolani Tete ($5)

Kharitonov is such an unpredictable, diverse, and for lack of a better term, weird, fighter, that can end a fight so many ways, I’ll always take him that low against a fighter like Roy, who is unbelievably checked out.

With Bader, there’s always the chance that his lights get turned off, as he’s not immune to staring up at the house lights, but I think, especially at heavyweight, he’ll be strong enough to keep Mitrione on his back for the vast majority of the bout. I don’t love that the line is this high, as Mitrione does have fight-ending power, but I’ll roll the dice.

Last Week: $+44.43

Year To Date: $-147.05

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.