The Betting Window for September 28-30

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too can hire a college sophomore to run the Twitter account of the most respected news agency in the United States and lack any and all perspective!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

George Groves -150 over Callum Smith ($5)

Chris Eubank Jr. -2500 over JJ McDonagh ($40)

Robert Helenius +265 over Erkan Teper ($5)

Jerwin Ancajas -5000 over Alejandro Santiago ($30)

Jose Uzcategui -3500 over Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna ($20)

I know I usually go for the underdog in close-calls, but I really think Groves matches up well and can deliver some brutality to Smith. Groves can be starched, but I don’t think Smith has the chops to take him down.

I’m trying not to cheat, here. But close lines are in short supply this week, so my apologies for taking huge favorites. I had no other choice.

Last Week: $+1.31

Year To Date: $-201.90

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.