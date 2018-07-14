UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Ivanov Picks

Heavyweight Bout: Blagoi Ivanov (16-1) vs. Junior dos Santos (18-5)

Nolan Howell: While Ivanov has looked impressive and could catch a fighter nearing the twilight of his career due to having some of his chin taken away in brutal losses, dos Santos is at another level compared to anyone else Ivanov has faced and won’t be an easy takedown with his fencing-like approach to boxing footwork. Dos Santos should be able to pick apart the shorter fighter with his boxing and catch him coming in. Junior dos Santos by second-round TKO.

Welterweight Bout: Sage Northcutt (10-2) vs. Zak Ottow (16-5)

Nolan: Ottow is a guy who had submission skills over regional talents, but has struggled to level up in the UFC. Northcutt seems to have found his stride in his last few and shouldn’t find too much trouble if that is the case. Sage Northcutt by unanimous decision.

Featherweight Bout: Dennis Bermudez (16-8) vs. Rick Glenn (20-5-1)

Nolan: Bermudez is a full-force fighter and that could be trouble against a good striker like Glenn, especially since Bermudez’s style seems to have caught up to him in his last few. Still, with the wrestling advantage to dictate where the fight takes place, Bermudez has a greater path to victory and his chin hasn’t fully quit on him just yet. Dennis Bermudez by split decision.

Welterweight Bout: Niko Price (11-1) vs. Randy Brown (10-2)

Nolan: Price has beaten fighters better than Brown at Brown’s game, though both have faced similar levels of competition. Price has fared better overall though and is the more dangerous of the two. Niko Price by second-round submission.

Featherweight Bout: Chad Mendes (17-4) vs. Myles Jury (17-2)

Nolan: We are pushing nearly three years since Mendes last fought and he was already behind some of the more elite wrestle-boxers then. Against a competent grappler like Jury who has shown ability to finish striking, I think Mendes runs into some trouble against a more evolved fighter. Myles Jury by split decision.

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Cat Zingano (9-3) vs. Marion Reneau (9-3-1)

Nolan: Though Zingano has had a rough stretch, she is more competent on the mat than some of the power grapplers Reneau is able to take advantage of and isn’t as easy to take down if she doesn’t want to. Depending on the Zingano that shows up, anyway. Cat Zingano by unanimous decision.