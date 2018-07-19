Select Page

The Betting Window for July 20-22

Posted by | Jul 19, 2018 | ,

The Betting Window for July 20-22

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can own a minor league baseball team and put together THE GREATEST PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY EVER.

Let’s make some cashola.

  • Oleksandr Usyk -110 over Murat Gassiev ($10)
  • Cecilia Braekhus -1600 over Inna Sagaydakovskaya ($55)
  • Liam Smith +700 over Jaime Munguia ($5)
  • Anthony Smith -250 over Mauricio Rua ($20)
  • Marc Diakiese -185 over Nasrat Haqparast ($10)

Usyk and Gassiev is a toss-up for me, so I just went with the more profitable line.

In a tale of two lines, I don’t know how Braekhus isn’t at least a -5000 over anyone not named Shields or Taylor, and Smith is too worthy a challenger to merit being a +700.

Last Week: $-81.50
Year To Date: $-215.42

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: The Betting Window for July 20-22



Related Posts

UFC 226 Prelim Breakout Star: Curtis Millender

UFC 226 Prelim Breakout Star: Curtis Millender

July 5, 2018

50 Part Series of the History of MMA in United States: Delaware

50 Part Series of the History of MMA in United States: Delaware

July 9, 2018

MMASucka’s Bellator 203 staff picks

MMASucka’s Bellator 203 staff picks

July 14, 2018

Battlefield Fight League Introduces Live Scoring at BFL 56

Battlefield Fight League Introduces Live Scoring at BFL 56

July 3, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino