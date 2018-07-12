Select Page

The Betting Window for July 13-15

Posted by | Jul 12, 2018 | ,

The Betting Window for July 13-15

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can afford to put an MMA card inside a centuries-old historical venue. Hahaha, could you even imag-HOLY FUCKING SHIT.

Let’s make some cashola.

  • Rocky Fielding +270 over Tyron Zeuge ($5)
  • Blagoi Ivanov +145 over Junior dos Santos ($20)
  • Darren Elkins +215 over Alex Volkanovski ($25)
  • Marion Reneau -125 over Cat Zingano ($30)
  • Myles Jury +170 over Chad Mendes ($20)

Zeuge has had too many close calls fighting guys that aren’t Fielding’s caliber, and that’s a huge line that I have to jump on.

He’s one of my favorite fighters of all-time, but I think the sun has set on JDS. Ivanov won’t get a lot of hype, because he isn’t well-known amongst casuals, but he’s one hell of a fighter, and will bring pressure to JDS that I’m not sure he can defend anymore.

Keep doubting Darren Elkins, people. They do every single fight, and every fight he somehow emerges with his bloodied hand raised.

Last Week: $-0.03
Year To Date: $-133.92

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: The Betting Window for July 13-15



Related Posts

Fate or Failure – Raphael Assuncao

Fate or Failure – Raphael Assuncao

July 7, 2018

The Betting Window for July 6-8

The Betting Window for July 6-8

July 4, 2018

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jun 27/18

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jun 27/18

June 27, 2018

Jeremiah Wells vs. Jason Norwood Slated for CES Welterweight Title

Jeremiah Wells vs. Jason Norwood Slated for CES Welterweight Title

July 11, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino