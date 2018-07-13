Bellator 202: Budd vs. Nogueira Picks

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Championship: Julia Budd (c) (11-2) vs. Talita Nogueira (7-0)

Nolan Howell: While Nogueira could very well use her elite BJJ background to take Budd down and get the submission or ground and pound stoppage via positioning, the only person to submit Budd was one of the greatest women’s MMA fighters of all-time and she isn’t an easy takedown. The gulf on the feet is just as wide for Budd as a striker and look for her to play keep-away while wearing down Nogueira on the feet. Julia Budd by unanimous decision.

Bantamweight Bout: Eduardo Dantas (20-5) vs. Michael McDonald (15-4)

Nolan: Dantas isn’t quite the consistent finisher that could trouble McDonald with a stoppage, though navigating the wilder striking of Dantas could be hard for McDonald and Dantas has a comparable ground game. McDonald should find his way inside after a while and use his striking advantage. Michael McDonald by second-round TKO.

Middleweight Bout: Chris Honeycutt (10-2) vs. Leo Leite (10-1)

Nolan: While Leite presents troubles on the ground for Honeycutt, it isn’t anything he can’t handle with stifling top control if he even needs to take it there with a striking game that is getting solid. Chris Honeycutt by unanimous decision.

Heavyweight Bout: Ernest James (1-0) vs. Valentine Moldavsky (6-1)

Nolan: Valentin Moldavsky by first-round submission.