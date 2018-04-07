The Betting Window for April 6-8

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can buy and consume enough blow to singlehandedly torpedo damn-near an entire fight card after acting like a complete dipshit!

Let’s make some cashola.

Caleb Truax +325 over James DeGale ($10)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk -120 over Rose Namajunas ($20)

Erislandy Lara -125 over Jarrett Hurd ($25)

Ashlee Evans-Smith -190 over Bec Rawlings ($30)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz -190 over Felice Herrig ($15)

Last time out in England, Truax fought an almost perfect fight against DeGale, pressuring him and not letting him get anything going or any momentum at all. You have to think DeGale would adjust, and at their respective best, DeGale is a better boxer, but dammit, I’m going to roll the dice like I should have last time. That he’s still a 3-to-1 dog is too good to not at least throw a few bucks at.

As for the other upset rematch of the night, Joanna clearly took Rose for granted, and paid an enormous price for it. She was humiliated, and she’ll be much smarter this time around, keeping her distance, and turning it into a tactical battle, of which Joanna is much better equipped for than Namajunas.

Lastly, Lara tends to drag fighters into his kind of fight, and as dynamic as Hurd can be, I think he’ll fall into Lara’s trap.

Last Week: $-13.56

Year To Date: $-66.36

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.