The Betting Window for April 14-15

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can live in a fantasy world where everything anyone does revolves around Russia, for some reason!

Let’s make some cashola.

Israel Adesanya -250 over Marvin Vettori ($50)

Michelle Waterson EVEN over Cortney Casey ($20)

Yushin Okami -120 over Dhiego Lima ($10)

Tim Boetsch +200 over Antonio Carlos Junior ($10)

Justin Gaethje +140 over Dustin Poirier ($10)

Thunder isn’t what he once was, but at welterweight, he can certainly take down the lesser of the two Lima brothers.

Adesanya’s striking isn’t something that most MMA fighters have seen before. I’ve long said that bodywork is the most underrated tool in MMA and The StyleBender is going to carve his opponents up with it.

Last Week: $-31.32

Year To Date: $-97.68

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.