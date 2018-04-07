Showtime Championship Boxing Picks

WBA/IBF/IBO World Junior Middleweight Championships: Erislandy Lara (c) (25-2-2) vs. Jarrett Hurd (c) (21-0)

Luke Irwin: Lara tends to drag fighters into his kind of fight, and as dynamic as Hurd can be, I think he’ll fall into Lara’s trap. Lara via UD.

Nolan Howell: Hurd generally relies more on power, but against the ruthless technician and someone who will not abandon a gameplan, no matter how ugly, like Lara, it is hard to pick Hurd even with the more impressive highlight reel and physical advantages if Lara is able to dictate the pace. Death, taxes, Erislandy Lara by unanimous decision.

IBF World Super Middleweight Championship: Caleb Truax (c) (29-3-2) vs. James DeGale (23-2-1)

Luke: Last time out in England, Truax fought an almost perfect fight against DeGale, pressuring him and not letting him get anything going or any momentum at all. You have to think DeGale would adjust, and at their respective best, DeGale is a better boxer, but dammit, I’m going to roll the dice like I should have last time. That he’s still a 3-to-1 dog is too good to not at least throw a few bucks at. Truax via SD.

Nolan: This really depends all on the DeGale we see in this comeback attempt. He has been too content to try and lap opponents without doing much and that got him against the ropes with not much to do against a gamer like Truax. Taking the smart money is better for picks, so i will go with DeGale, but if he is unable to shake that style of fighting without pressing opponents, guys like Truax will always have a chance no matter his pedigree. James DeGale by majority decision.

Super Middleweight Bout: Alfredo Angulo (24-6) vs. Sergio Mora (28-5-2)

Luke: Angulo and Mora. In 2018. What a time to be alive. Mora via UD.

Nolan: Mora at his best was a better fighter than the brawler Angulo, but both are pretty washed. Still, Mora has faced better competition and would pace guys like Angulo normally, barring his body falling apart. Sergio Mora by unanimous decision.