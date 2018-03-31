Showtime/SKY Championship Boxing: Joshua vs. Parker Picks

WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Anthony Joshua (c) (20-0) vs. Joseph Parker (24-0)

Luke Irwin: I’m surprised that AJ line is as low as it is and it probably won’t stay that way, so I’m happy I got it when I did. I don’t see any way Parker takes this, even his power isn’t where it used to be. Joshua can be rocked, his chin isn’t invincible, but I don’t think today’s Parker can crack him good enough to make a difference. There’s no way a fighter that snuck by Andy Ruiz to win his world title is going to scare AJ. Joshua via R10 TKO.

Nolan Howell: Anthony Joshua returns after a TKO victory over Carlos Takam in October, off the heels of a fight of the year win over Wladimir Klitschko in April of 2017. Joshua faces WBO heavyweight titlist Joseph Parker of New Zealand, who scraped by Hughie Fury in September, but has been one of the most promising prospects in heavyweight boxing.

That said, Parker is taking a massive step up here, especially considering his close call in the aforementioned Hughie Fury fight and against Andy Ruiz to cap off 2016. Establishing yourself at heavyweight is not a massive feat in a division so top-heavy and full of aged-out contenders and it will likely show here, as the heavyweight division seems to be Joshua and everyone else (save for perhaps Deontay Wilder). Parker will need to use his footwork to get inside on Joshua, but aside from perhaps a slight technical advantage in that regard, it is hard to top the combination of Joshua’s intangibles and ability to fight to those strengths, with a telephone pole of a jab popping opponents who dare try to get into range setting up the rest of his game. Parker is durable, but it will be a long night at the end of Joshua’s punches if he can’t angle him against the ropes or into the corner to make him uncomfortable. Fury is a similarly sized fighter and was able to frustrate Parker into a tepid fight that he almost edged out, but against a fighter with that size plus the added wrinkles of fighting to that size, power, and other advantages, it would seem that Parker is looking at a Hail Mary gameplan.

Joshua is simply a step above Parker, barring a masterful strategy or the most powerful divine intervention. Anthony Joshua by ninth-round TKO.

WBA Intercontinental/WBO International Heavyweight Championships: Alexander Povetkin (c) (33-1) vs. David Price (22-4)

Luke: I like Dave Price more than most, but Povetkin is absolutely going to run through him like a hot knife through butter. If anything, I’m not putting enough money on that one. Povetkin via R5 KO.

Nolan: Povetkin is due to face the winner of the main event if anything with Deontay Wilder falls through (so, yeah, more than likely) and Price is a warm body to keep Povetkin busy and on the radar. Alexander Povetkin by unanimous decision.

WBA Super World Bantamweight Championship: Ryan Burnett (c) (18-0) vs. Yonfrez Parejo (21-2-1)

Luke: Despite relinquenshing his IBF strap, Burnett is still king of the bantamweights. He should cruise against his mandatory here. Burnett via UD.