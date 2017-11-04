UFC 217 Main Card Picks







UFC Middleweight Championship: Michael Bisping (c) (30-7) vs. Georges St. Pierre (25-2)

Nolan Howell: This fight hinges on GSP coming back close to top form and that is really hard to see at 36 years old, no matter how impeccable of an athlete he is. Nothing beats live action and that is almost reason enough to give it to Bisping. Add the other advantages such as the first middleweight fight for GSP and it is hard to pick him. Bisping is able to stuff takedowns and pick away at GSP for a close win, and though it wouldn’t surprise me GSP being just as sharp given his ability and approach to martial arts, the intangibles favor the champion. Michael Bisping by unanimous decision.







UFC Bantamweight Championship: Cody Garbrandt (c) (11-0) vs. TJ Dillashaw (14-3)

Nolan: Garbrandt is a complete upgrade of who Dillashaw lost to, with more efficient footwork than Dominick Cruz and a more powerful, dangerous boxing game. It is hard to imagine Dillashaw being able to find much success over five rounds or keeping up for all five of those rounds. Cody Garbrandt by unanimous decision.







UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) (14-0) vs. Rose Namajunas (6-3)

Nolan: Expect an early finish here either way, but it counts on Namajunas being able to catch Jędrzejczyk and scramble into a win on the mat or securing a takedown. The more likely scenario is Jędrzejczyk winning with her striking and that is the better bet. Joanna Jędrzejczyk by second-round TKO.







Welterweight Bout: Jorge Masvidal (32-12) vs. Stephen Thompson (13-2-1)

Nolan: Masvidal is a more complete fighter with a great MMA wrestling game and a more traditional striking game to Thompson’s karate. Unless he reverts back to rhythmic, pick-and-choose striking that tends to give away rounds, Masvidal should pick him apart. Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision.







Middleweight Bout: Johny Hendricks (18-7) vs. Paulo Borrachina (10-0)

Nolan: Hard to pick Hendricks reliably is about all the logic you need. Paulo Costa by first-round KO.