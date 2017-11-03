The Betting Window for November 3-5

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can afford to be on national televison while you slowly, yet surely, plunge all the way off of the deep end.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Jorge Masvidal +185 over Stephen Thompson ($10)

Phil Davis -700 over Leonardo Leite ($30)

Shawn Porter -800 over Adrian Granados ($40)

Walt Harris -380 over Mark Godbeer ($10)

Paulo Costa -280 over Johny Hendricks ($10)

For my only upset, I’m rolling with Gamebred, who I think can put pressure on Thompson and force him in tight and away from his karate kicks.

The others are wide to fairly wide logical picks, and I wouldn’t bet on Johny Hendricks in 2017 if you were holding my dog captive.

Last Week: $19.50

Year To Date: $-126.66

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.