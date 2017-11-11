The Betting Window for November 11

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can afford enough booger sugar to attempt to singlehandedly torpedo your fighting license! As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Diego Sanchez +265 over Matt Brown ($5)

Joe Lauzon EVEN over Clay Guida ($25)

Daniel Jacobs -1000 over Luis Arias ($50)

Junior Albini -325 over Andrei Arlovski ($15)

Marlon Moraes -120 over John Dodson ($5)

Let’s talk underdogs.

You cannot bet against Diego Sanchez if it goes to the judges. No way, no how. I’ve seen too many horror stories. I think he can survive enough against Brown to get there, and then it’s anyone’s game.

The fact that Lauzon is an underdog against Guida is weird. Clay is about as limited and predictable a fighter as you can get. Joe might not even have to throw a punch to win this. He can just wrap him up and go home.

Last Week: $-7.14

Year To Date: $-133.80

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.