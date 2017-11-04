Showtime Championship Boxing: Wilder vs. Stiverne Picks

WBC World Heavyweight Championship: Deontay Wilder (c) (38-0) vs. Bermane Stiverne (25-2-1)

Nolan Howell: While Wilder has sort of regressed or plateaued as a fighter, somewhat sloppily searching and overreaching for his one shot KOs, Stivere isn’t the elite sort of challenger to poke holds in that game like an Anthony Joshua or even Tyson Fury could. Wilder finds his shot eventually and ends it. Deontay Wilder by fifth-round TKO.

Vacant WBC Silver Welterweight Championship: Adrian Granados (18-5-2) vs. Shawn Porter (27-2-1)

Nolan: Hard to imagine Granados lasting long against the blitzing offense of Porter, as tough as he is and how he tends to press forward. In the battle of two brawlers, Porter is simply the more tested commodity and has beaten far better challengers. Shawn Porter by eighth-round TKO.

Vacant IBF World Junior Welterweight Championship: Akihiro Kondo (29-6-1) vs. Sergey Lipinets (12-0)

Nolan: Lipinets is getting a bit of a showcase here and should have him picked apart and ready for the kill about halfway through the fight. Sergey Lipinets by sixth-round TKO.