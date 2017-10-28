The Betting Window for October 27-29

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can afford to live life through VR all the time!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

John Lineker -500 over Marlon Vera ($15)

Dillian Whyte -800 over Robert Helenius ($40)

Will There Be a Draw in UFC Fight Night: Yes +1200 ($5)

Jared Gordon -160 over Hacran Dias ($20)

Will Lyoto Machida win by Knockout: No -500 ($20)

The ever-rare prop bets! I do love some good props.

As for the draw, they’re happening more and more often with judging being more liberal with 10-8s and 10-7s, so a five-spot sounds about right that one of these ends in a draw. Could very well be the main event.

And speaking OF! Yeah…I’m fairly confident that ship has sailed with Lyoto. I don’t think he’s snoring anyone anymore, and I’m willing to put internet money on it.

Last Week: $-37.81

Year To Date: $-146.16

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.