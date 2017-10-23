Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.
- Michael Page defeated Jonathan Castano [R1 KO]
- Joe Joyce defeated Ian Lewison [R8 TKO]
- Ryan Ford defeated Miguel Cubos [R3 TKO]
- Ryan Burnett defeated Zhanat Zhakiyanov [UD]
- Cecilia Braekhus defeated Mikaela Lauren [R6 TKO]
- Josh Warrington defeated Dennis Ceylan [R10 TKO]
- Sakio Bika defeated Geard Ajetovic [UD]
- Gianni Grippo defeated Justin Rader [SD, Fight To Win Pro 51]
- Jake Shields defeated Murilo Santana [SD, Fight To Win Pro 51]
- Mansher Khera defeated Dom Hoskins [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 51]
- Joao Miyao [Won Gold Medal, Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF Miami Fall International Open]
- Garry Tonon [Won Lightweight Tournament, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]
- Vagner Rocha [Lost in Lightweight Finals, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]
- Nathan Orchard [Lost in Lightweight Semifinals, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]
- Richie Martinez [Won Welterweight Combat Tournament, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]
- Thiago Moises [Lost in Welterweight Combat Finals, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]
- Josh Emmett defeated Felipe Arantes [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
- Aspen Ladd defeated Lina Lansberg [R2 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
- Warlley Alves defeated Salim Touahri [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
- Andre Fili defeated Artem Lobov [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
- Ramazan Emeev defeated Sam Alvey [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
- Brian Kelleher defeated Damian Stasiak [R3 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
- Marcin Held defeated Nasrat Haqparast [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
- Jonathan Wilson lost to Oskar Piechota [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
- Jan Blachowicz defeated Devin Clark [R2 Submission, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeated Jodie Esquibel [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
- Darren Till defeated Donald Cerrone [R1 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
- Satoshi Ishii defeated Bjoern Schmiedeberg [R1 Submission, Final Fight Championship 30]
- Leandro Silva defeated Islam Makoev [UD, Absolute Championship Berkut 73]
- Jose Maria Tome defeated Bruno Mesquita [R2 KO, Absolute Championship Berkut 73]
- Gerald Harris defeated Matt McKeon [TKO, Xtreme Fight Night 344]
- Paul Redmond defeated Lukasz Chlewicki [SD, KSW 40]
- Michal Materla defeated Paulo Thiago [R2 TKO, KSW 40]
- Norman Parke NC Mateusz Gamrot [Eye Poke, KSW 40]
- Mariusz Pudzianowski defeated Jay Silva [MD, KSW 40]
