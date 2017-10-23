The Sports Daily > Undercard Superstar
Around the Combat World

Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

  • Michael Page defeated Jonathan Castano [R1 KO]
  • Joe Joyce defeated Ian Lewison [R8 TKO]
  • Ryan Ford defeated Miguel Cubos [R3 TKO]
  • Ryan Burnett defeated Zhanat Zhakiyanov [UD]
  • Cecilia Braekhus defeated Mikaela Lauren [R6 TKO]
  • Josh Warrington defeated Dennis Ceylan [R10 TKO]
  • Sakio Bika defeated Geard Ajetovic [UD]
  • Gianni Grippo defeated Justin Rader [SD, Fight To Win Pro 51]
  • Jake Shields defeated Murilo Santana [SD, Fight To Win Pro 51]
  • Mansher Khera defeated Dom Hoskins [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 51]
  • Joao Miyao [Won Gold Medal, Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF Miami Fall International Open]
  • Garry Tonon [Won Lightweight Tournament, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]
  • Vagner Rocha [Lost in Lightweight Finals, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]
  • Nathan Orchard [Lost in Lightweight Semifinals, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]
  • Richie Martinez [Won Welterweight Combat Tournament, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]
  • Thiago Moises [Lost in Welterweight Combat Finals, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]
  • Josh Emmett defeated Felipe Arantes [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
  • Aspen Ladd defeated Lina Lansberg [R2 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
  • Warlley Alves defeated Salim Touahri [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
  • Andre Fili defeated Artem Lobov [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
  • Ramazan Emeev defeated Sam Alvey [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
  • Brian Kelleher defeated Damian Stasiak [R3 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
  • Marcin Held defeated Nasrat Haqparast [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
  • Jonathan Wilson lost to Oskar Piechota [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
  • Jan Blachowicz defeated Devin Clark [R2 Submission, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeated Jodie Esquibel [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
  • Darren Till defeated Donald Cerrone [R1 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]
  • Satoshi Ishii defeated Bjoern Schmiedeberg [R1 Submission, Final Fight Championship 30]
  • Leandro Silva defeated Islam Makoev [UD, Absolute Championship Berkut 73]
  • Jose Maria Tome defeated Bruno Mesquita [R2 KO, Absolute Championship Berkut 73]
  • Gerald Harris defeated Matt McKeon [TKO, Xtreme Fight Night 344]
  • Paul Redmond defeated Lukasz Chlewicki [SD, KSW 40]
  • Michal Materla defeated Paulo Thiago [R2 TKO, KSW 40]
  • Norman Parke NC Mateusz Gamrot [Eye Poke, KSW 40]
  • Mariusz Pudzianowski defeated Jay Silva [MD, KSW 40]
