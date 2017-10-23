Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Michael Page defeated Jonathan Castano [R1 KO]

Joe Joyce defeated Ian Lewison [R8 TKO]

Ryan Ford defeated Miguel Cubos [R3 TKO]

Ryan Burnett defeated Zhanat Zhakiyanov [UD]

Cecilia Braekhus defeated Mikaela Lauren [R6 TKO]

Josh Warrington defeated Dennis Ceylan [R10 TKO]

Sakio Bika defeated Geard Ajetovic [UD]

Gianni Grippo defeated Justin Rader [SD, Fight To Win Pro 51]

Jake Shields defeated Murilo Santana [SD, Fight To Win Pro 51]

Mansher Khera defeated Dom Hoskins [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 51]

Joao Miyao [Won Gold Medal, Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF Miami Fall International Open]

Garry Tonon [Won Lightweight Tournament, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]

Vagner Rocha [Lost in Lightweight Finals, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]

Nathan Orchard [Lost in Lightweight Semifinals, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]

Richie Martinez [Won Welterweight Combat Tournament, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]

Thiago Moises [Lost in Welterweight Combat Finals, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13]

Josh Emmett defeated Felipe Arantes [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]

Aspen Ladd defeated Lina Lansberg [R2 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]

Warlley Alves defeated Salim Touahri [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]

Andre Fili defeated Artem Lobov [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]

Ramazan Emeev defeated Sam Alvey [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]

Brian Kelleher defeated Damian Stasiak [R3 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]

Marcin Held defeated Nasrat Haqparast [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]

Jonathan Wilson lost to Oskar Piechota [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]

Jan Blachowicz defeated Devin Clark [R2 Submission, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]

Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeated Jodie Esquibel [UD, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]

Darren Till defeated Donald Cerrone [R1 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till]

Satoshi Ishii defeated Bjoern Schmiedeberg [R1 Submission, Final Fight Championship 30]

Leandro Silva defeated Islam Makoev [UD, Absolute Championship Berkut 73]

Jose Maria Tome defeated Bruno Mesquita [R2 KO, Absolute Championship Berkut 73]

Gerald Harris defeated Matt McKeon [TKO, Xtreme Fight Night 344]

Paul Redmond defeated Lukasz Chlewicki [SD, KSW 40]

Michal Materla defeated Paulo Thiago [R2 TKO, KSW 40]

Norman Parke NC Mateusz Gamrot [Eye Poke, KSW 40]

Mariusz Pudzianowski defeated Jay Silva [MD, KSW 40]