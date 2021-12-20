UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 20/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC fighter ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|1006.5
|2
|2
|2
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|865.5
|3
|11
|5
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|831
|4
|3
|1W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|800.5
|5
|4
|4
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|748
|6
|5
|3
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|737
|7
|7
|2W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|655
|8
|8
|9
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|614
|9
|9
|12
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|613
|10
|10
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|600
|11
|12
|14
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|577.5
|12
|13
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|567
|13
|6
|3W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|553
|14
|15
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|506
|15
|16
|15
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|479.5
|16
|17
|10
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|470
|17
|18
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|454
|18
|19
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|435
|19
|20
|11
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|429
|20
|21
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|425
|21
|22
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|418
|22
|23
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|403
|22
|220
|4W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|403
|24
|14
|8
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|383.5
|25
|25
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|364
|26
|24
|7
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|363
|27
|NR
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|346
|28
|26
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|344
|29
|28
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|339.5
|30
|37
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|336
|31
|27
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|334
|32
|31
|5W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|329
|33
|30
|13
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|306
|34
|32
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|305
|34
|32
|6W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Flyweight
|305
|36
|34
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|297.5
|37
|35
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|295
|38
|36
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|293
|39
|38
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|281
|40
|71
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|277
|41
|39
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|272.5
|42
|63
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|269
|42
|40
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|Welterweight
|269
|44
|41
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight
|268
|45
|47
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|265
|46
|42
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|258.5
|47
|43
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|251.5
|48
|44
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|251
|49
|45
|8W
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|250
|50
|91
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|249.5
|51
|68
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|245
|52
|48
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|243.5
|53
|49
|Grant Dawson
|Lightweight
|242
|54
|50
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|241.5
|54
|50
|9W
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|241.5
|56
|5
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Welterweight
|240
|57
|67
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|238
|58
|54
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|236
|59
|29
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|235
|60
|119
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|234
|61
|57
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|230
|61
|57
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|230
|63
|60
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|225.5
|64
|46
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|223
|65
|62
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|222
|66
|63
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|218
|67
|59
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|217
|68
|66
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|215.5
|69
|187
|Chris Curtis
|Middleweight
|210
|70
|71
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|203
|71
|136
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|201.5
|71
|73
|12W
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|201.5
|73
|74
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|200
|74
|187
|Mateusz Gamrot
|Lightweight
|199
|75
|75
|Ilia Topuria
|Featherweight
|196
|76
|76
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|194.5
|77
|56
|Chris Daukaus
|Heavyweight
|194
|77
|77
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|194
|79
|78
|Jiri Prochazka
|Light Heavyweight
|192
|80
|80
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|190
|81
|54
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|189
|82
|81
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|188
|83
|114
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|186
|84
|83
|Paulo Costa
|Light Heavyweight
|183.5
|85
|84
|10W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|182
|85
|84
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|182
|87
|86
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|180
|88
|87
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|179
|88
|87
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|179
|90
|89
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|178
|91
|53
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|176
|92
|210
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|172.5
|93
|102
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|172
|93
|92
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|172
|95
|70
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|168
|96
|82
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|167
|97
|192
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|165
|98
|134
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|164
|98
|266
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|164
|98
|94
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|164
|101
|142
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|161.5
|102
|97
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|159
|103
|98
|Alexandr Romanov
|Heavyweight
|157
|103
|98
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|157
|105
|100
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|156
|106
|101
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|155.5
|107
|192
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|155
|108
|104
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|154
|108
|331
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|154
|110
|105
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|153.5
|111
|108
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|149.5
|112
|109
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|148.5
|113
|110
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|146.5
|114
|65
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|146
|115
|111
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|145.5
|116
|112
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|145
|116
|90
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|145
|118
|113
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|144.5
|119
|115
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|143.5
|120
|160
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|143
|121
|116
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|142
|122
|352
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|140.5
|122
|194
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|140.5
|124
|241
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|139
|125
|117
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|138.5
|125
|117
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|138.5
|127
|119
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|138
|127
|119
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|129
|122
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|137.5
|130
|93
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|136.5
|131
|125
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|135.5
|132
|126
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|135
|132
|126
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|135
|134
|128
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Welterweight
|134
|134
|128
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|134
|134
|128
|Jonathan Pearce
|Featherweight
|134
|137
|106
|Cody Garbrandt
|Flyweight
|132
|138
|133
|14W
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|130.5
|139
|134
|Robbie Lawler
|Middleweight
|130
|140
|136
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|129
|140
|217
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|129
|140
|107
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|129
|143
|138
|Rick Glenn
|Lightweight
|128.5
|144
|139
|Dricus du Plessis
|Middleweight
|128
|144
|139
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|128
|144
|139
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|128
|147
|143
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|122
|148
|124
|Adrian Yanez
|Bantamweight
|121
|148
|268
|Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva
|Middleweight
|121
|148
|144
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Middleweight
|121
|151
|220
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|120.5
|152
|145
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|120
|152
|145
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|120
|152
|78
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|120
|155
|147
|Trevin Giles
|Welterweight
|119.5
|156
|148
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|118
|157
|149
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|117.5
|157
|149
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|117.5
|159
|131
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|117
|159
|151
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|117
|159
|151
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|117
|162
|95
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|116
|163
|157
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|115.5
|164
|151
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|115
|164
|247
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|115
|166
|158
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|114.5
|166
|158
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|114.5
|168
|NR
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|114
|168
|160
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|114
|170
|96
|Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|113.5
|170
|162
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|113.5
|172
|164
|15W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|112.5
|173
|235
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|112
|174
|165
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|109
|174
|165
|Timur Valiev
|Bantamweight
|109
|176
|167
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|108.5
|177
|169
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|107.5
|178
|179
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|106.5
|179
|171
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|106
|180
|174
|Manon Fiorot
|Women’s Flyweight
|105
|181
|175
|13W
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|104.5
|182
|176
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|104
|182
|176
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|104
|182
|176
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|104
|182
|176
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|104
|182
|176
|Nate Maness
|Bantamweight
|104
|187
|182
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|103
|188
|183
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|102
|188
|183
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|102
|190
|185
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|101
|190
|123
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|101
|192
|186
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|100.5
|193
|187
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|100
|194
|190
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|98.5
|194
|190
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|98.5
|196
|192
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|98
|197
|194
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|97
|197
|132
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|97
|197
|194
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Heavyweight
|97
|200
|197
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|96.5
|201
|198
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|96
|201
|162
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|96
|201
|198
|Carlston Harris
|Welterweight
|96
|201
|198
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|96
|201
|198
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|96
|206
|155
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|95
|206
|168
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|95
|206
|203
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|95
|209
|155
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|94.5
|210
|151
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|93
|211
|205
|Casey O’Neill
|Women’s Flyweight
|92
|211
|205
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|92
|213
|202
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Middleweight
|90.5
|214
|241
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|90
|215
|208
|Gregory Rodrigues
|Middleweight
|89
|216
|210
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|88.5
|216
|210
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|88.5
|216
|210
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|88.5
|219
|214
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|88
|219
|214
|Joaquin Buckley
|Middleweight
|88
|219
|214
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|88
|219
|171
|Misha Cirkunov
|Middleweight
|88
|223
|217
|Matthew Semelsberger
|Welterweight
|87
|224
|219
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|86.5
|225
|220
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|86
|225
|220
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|86
|225
|220
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|86
|225
|220
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|86
|229
|228
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|85
|229
|228
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|85
|229
|228
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|85
|232
|176
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|84
|233
|232
|Damon Jackson
|Featherweight
|82
|233
|220
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|82
|235
|234
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|80.5
|236
|235
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|Lightweight
|80
|236
|235
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|80
|236
|235
|Jeremiah Wells
|Welterweight
|80
|236
|235
|Josiane Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|80
|236
|452
|Lupita Godinez
|Women’s Strawweight
|80
|241
|240
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|79
|242
|204
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|78
|242
|409
|Melissa Gatto
|Women’s Flyweight
|78
|244
|244
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|77
|244
|244
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|77
|244
|244
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|77
|247
|247
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|76.5
|248
|285
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|76
|248
|249
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|76
|248
|249
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|76
|251
|251
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|75
|251
|251
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|75
|253
|254
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|74.5
|254
|251
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|74
|254
|255
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|74
|254
|255
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|74
|257
|257
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|73.5
|257
|207
|Julio Arce
|Bantamweight
|73.5
|259
|297
|Pat Sabatini
|Featherweight
|72
|259
|228
|Raulian Paiva
|Bantamweight
|72
|259
|258
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|72
|262
|261
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|70
|262
|261
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|70
|264
|264
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|69
|264
|171
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|69
|264
|264
|11W
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|69
|267
|268
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|267
|268
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|68
|267
|220
|Miranda Maverick
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|267
|365
|William Knight
|Light Heavyweight
|68
|271
|272
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|67
|272
|273
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|66
|273
|243
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Flyweight
|65.5
|274
|274
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|65
|274
|274
|Dustin Jacoby
|Light Heavyweight
|65
|274
|274
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|65
|277
|279
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|64
|277
|279
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|64
|279
|282
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|62
|279
|282
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|62
|281
|285
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|61
|281
|285
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|61
|283
|284
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|60
|283
|290
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|60
|283
|290
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|60
|283
|336
|Jordan Leavitt
|Lightweight
|60
|283
|290
|Saidyokub Kakhramonov
|Bantamweight
|60
|288
|294
|Jeff Molina
|Flyweight
|59
|288
|294
|Phil Hawes
|Middleweight
|59
|290
|NR
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|58
|290
|208
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|58
|292
|352
|Manel Kape
|Flyweight
|56
|293
|298
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|55.5
|294
|299
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|55
|294
|299
|Amir Albazi
|Flyweight
|55
|294
|299
|Andre Petroski
|Middleweight
|55
|294
|299
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|55
|294
|299
|Mark O. Madsen
|Lightweight
|55
|294
|299
|Melsik Baghdasaryan
|Featherweight
|55
|294
|299
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|55
|301
|306
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|54
|301
|306
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|54
|301
|306
|Mounir Lazzez
|Welterweight
|54
|301
|306
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|54
|301
|306
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|54
|301
|306
|Trevin Jones
|Bantamweight
|54
|307
|271
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|53
|308
|312
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|52
|308
|312
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|52
|310
|314
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|51.5
|310
|446
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|51.5
|312
|315
|Bryan Battle
|Middleweight
|50
|312
|315
|Philip Rowe
|Welterweight
|50
|312
|505
|Rafael Alves
|Lightweight
|50
|312
|266
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|50
|312
|315
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|50
|312
|315
|Zhu Rong
|Lightweight
|50
|318
|320
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|49.5
|319
|323
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49
|319
|452
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|49
|319
|323
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|49
|319
|323
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|49
|319
|323
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|49
|319
|452
|Tony Kelley
|Bantamweight
|49
|325
|274
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|48.5
|326
|328
|L’udovit Klein
|Featherweight
|48
|326
|328
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|48
|328
|330
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|47.5
|328
|334
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46.5
|330
|335
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|46
|331
|336
|Kay Hansen
|Women’s Flyweight
|45
|332
|339
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|44.5
|333
|340
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|44
|333
|340
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|44
|333
|340
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|44
|333
|340
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Flyweight
|44
|333
|340
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|44
|338
|345
|Nina Nunes
|Women’s Strawweight
|43.5
|339
|391
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|43
|340
|347
|Jeremy Stephens
|Lightweight
|42.5
|341
|331
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|42
|341
|348
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|42
|343
|288
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|41
|343
|349
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|41
|343
|349
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|41
|343
|349
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|41
|347
|352
|Alex Pereira
|Middleweight
|40
|347
|274
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|40
|347
|352
|Jai Herbert
|Lightweight
|40
|347
|320
|Joanne Wood
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|347
|352
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|40
|347
|320
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|40
|347
|352
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|Welterweight
|40
|347
|352
|Sasha Palatnikov
|Welterweight
|40
|347
|352
|Terrance McKinney
|Lightweight
|40
|356
|288
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|39
|357
|315
|Lando Vannata
|Featherweight
|38
|357
|281
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|38
|359
|361
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|37
|359
|361
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|37
|359
|NR
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|37
|359
|361
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|37
|363
|364
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|36.5
|364
|365
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|36
|364
|365
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|36
|364
|365
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|36
|364
|365
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|36
|368
|331
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|35
|369
|371
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|369
|371
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|371
|373
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|34
|372
|346
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|33
|372
|323
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|33
|372
|375
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|33
|372
|290
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|33
|372
|375
|Omar Morales
|Featherweight
|33
|372
|375
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|33
|378
|378
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|32
|378
|378
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|32
|380
|381
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|31
|380
|381
|Roman Dolidze
|Middleweight
|31
|382
|441
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|30
|382
|383
|Kamuela Kirk
|Featherweight
|30
|384
|384
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|29.5
|385
|386
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|29
|385
|386
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Middleweight
|29
|385
|452
|Erin Blanchfield
|Women’s Flyweight
|29
|385
|386
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|29
|385
|386
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|29
|390
|360
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|28
|390
|409
|Cheyanne Vlismas
|Women’s Strawweight
|28
|390
|391
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|28
|390
|365
|Jordan Wright
|Middleweight
|28
|390
|391
|Mike Davis
|Lightweight
|28
|395
|395
|Brandon Davis
|Bantamweight
|27
|395
|395
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|397
|397
|Jason Witt
|Welterweight
|26
|397
|397
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|26
|397
|373
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|26
|397
|397
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|26
|401
|445
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|401
|391
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|403
|406
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|23.5
|404
|401
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|23
|404
|401
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|23
|406
|403
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|22.5
|407
|404
|Carlos Felipe
|Heavyweight
|22
|407
|404
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|22
|409
|406
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|21.5
|410
|384
|Andre Ewell
|Featherweight
|21
|411
|408
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|412
|409
|Cory McKenna
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|412
|409
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|412
|409
|Jacob Malkoun
|Middleweight
|20
|412
|409
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|20
|412
|409
|John Castaneda
|Bantamweight
|20
|412
|409
|Johnny Munoz
|Bantamweight
|20
|412
|409
|Malcolm Gordon
|Flyweight
|20
|412
|409
|Paddy Pimblett
|Lightweight
|20
|412
|409
|Ronnie Lawrence
|Bantamweight
|20
|412
|409
|Stephanie Egger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|20
|412
|409
|Steve Garcia
|Lightweight
|20
|423
|423
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|19
|423
|423
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|19
|423
|423
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|19
|423
|423
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight
|19
|423
|386
|Luana Pinheiro
|Women’s Strawweight
|19
|423
|423
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|19
|423
|423
|Parker Porter
|Heavyweight
|19
|423
|423
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|Flyweight
|19
|431
|430
|Jared Gooden
|Welterweight
|18
|431
|430
|Maxim Grishin
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|431
|409
|Miesha Tate
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|18
|431
|430
|Ode Osbourne
|Flyweight
|18
|431
|430
|Tafon Nchukwi
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|431
|430
|Tristan Connelly
|Featherweight
|18
|431
|430
|Uros Medic
|Lightweight
|18
|438
|437
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|17.5
|438
|437
|Sam Alvey
|Middleweight
|17.5
|440
|439
|Danilo Marques
|Light Heavyweight
|17
|440
|439
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|17
|442
|441
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|16
|442
|441
|Luigi Vendramini
|Lightweight
|16
|442
|430
|Matt Sayles
|Lightweight
|16
|445
|444
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|15
|445
|496
|Dusko Todorovic
|Middleweight
|15
|447
|446
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|14
|447
|446
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|14
|447
|446
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|14
|450
|450
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|12.5
|451
|451
|Youssef Zalal
|Featherweight
|11.5
|452
|452
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|10
|452
|452
|Albert Duraev
|Middleweight
|10
|452
|452
|Chris Barnett
|Heavyweight
|10
|452
|505
|Cody Durden
|Flyweight
|10
|452
|452
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|452
|452
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|10
|452
|452
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|10
|452
|452
|Guram Kutateladze
|Lightweight
|10
|452
|452
|Ian Garry
|Welterweight
|10
|452
|452
|Jamie Pickett
|Middleweight
|10
|452
|452
|Joshua Culibao
|Featherweight
|10
|452
|452
|Mana Martinez
|Bantamweight
|10
|452
|452
|Mason Jones
|Lightweight
|10
|452
|452
|Nick Maximov
|Middleweight
|10
|452
|505
|Rafa Garcia
|Lightweight
|10
|452
|452
|Ricky Turcios
|Bantamweight
|10
|452
|452
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|10
|452
|452
|Sergey Morozov
|Bantamweight
|10
|452
|505
|Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
|Featherweight
|10
|452
|452
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|10
|452
|452
|Tabatha Ricci
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|452
|452
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|10
|452
|452
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Flyweight
|10
|475
|482
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|9
|475
|482
|Andreas Michailidis
|Middleweight
|9
|475
|482
|Bill Algeo
|Featherweight
|9
|475
|482
|Danny Chavez
|Featherweight
|9
|475
|482
|Francisco Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|9
|475
|482
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|9
|475
|482
|Jared Vanderaa
|Heavyweight
|9
|475
|452
|Josh Parisian
|Heavyweight
|9
|475
|482
|Kanako Murata
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|475
|482
|Kyle Daukaus
|Middleweight
|9
|475
|452
|Leah Letson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|475
|482
|Luis Saldana
|Featherweight
|9
|475
|482
|Montserrat Ruiz
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|475
|482
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|9
|475
|482
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|475
|452
|Tucker Lutz
|Featherweight
|9
|475
|452
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Flyweight
|9
|492
|496
|Ike Villanueva
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|492
|496
|Joselyne Edwards
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|8
|492
|452
|Maki Pitolo
|Middleweight
|8
|492
|482
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|8
|492
|496
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|8
|497
|503
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|6.5
|498
|504
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|5
|499
|505
|Alan Baudot
|Heavyweight
|0
|499
|505
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|499
|505
|Alexander Munoz
|Lightweight
|0
|499
|505
|Allan Nascimento
|Flyweight
|0
|499
|505
|Benoit Saint-Denis
|Welterweight
|0
|499
|505
|Brady Hiestand
|Bantamweight
|0
|499
|505
|Brandon Jenkins
|Lightweight
|0
|499
|505
|Bruno Souza
|Featherweight
|0
|499
|505
|Carlos Ulberg
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|499
|505
|Charlie Ontiveros
|Lightweight
|0
|499
|505
|CJ Vergara
|Flyweight
|0
|499
|505
|Cody Brundage
|Middleweight
|0
|499
|505
|Collin Anglin
|Featherweight
|0
|499
|505
|Dakota Bush
|Lightweight
|0
|499
|505
|Daniel Da Silva
|Flyweight
|0
|499
|NR
|Darian Weeks
|Welterweight
|0
|499
|505
|David Onama
|Lightweight
|0
|499
|505
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|499
|505
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|Middleweight
|0
|499
|505
|Elise Reed
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|499
|505
|Erick Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|0
|499
|505
|Fabio Cherant
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|499
|505
|Gaetano Pirrello
|Bantamweight
|0
|499
|505
|Gilbert Urbina
|Middleweight
|0
|499
|505
|Gloria de Paula
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|499
|505
|Harry Hunsucker
|Heavyweight
|0
|499
|505
|Hu Yaozong
|Middleweight
|0
|499
|505
|Istela Nunes
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|499
|505
|Jesse Strader
|Bantamweight
|0
|499
|505
|Jordan Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|499
|505
|JP Buys
|Flyweight
|0
|499
|505
|JP Buys
|Bantamweight
|0
|499
|505
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|499
|505
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|0
|499
|505
|Kevin Natividad
|Bantamweight
|0
|499
|505
|Kris Moutinho
|Bantamweight
|0
|499
|505
|Liudvik Sholinian
|Bantamweight
|0
|499
|505
|Mandy Bohm
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|499
|505
|Marcelo Rojo
|Bantamweight
|0
|499
|505
|Maria Oliveira
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|499
|NR
|Mark Striegl
|Featherweight
|0
|499
|505
|Martin Day
|Featherweight
|0
|499
|505
|Martin Sano Jr.
|Welterweight
|0
|499
|505
|Micheal Gillmore
|Middleweight
|0
|499
|505
|Mike Breeden
|Lightweight
|0
|499
|505
|Na Liang
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|499
|NR
|Natan Levy
|Lightweight
|0
|499
|505
|Nick Diaz
|Middleweight
|0
|499
|505
|Niklas Stolze
|Welterweight
|0
|499
|505
|Orion Cosce
|Welterweight
|0
|499
|505
|Philipe Lins
|Heavyweight
|0
|499
|505
|Preston Parsons
|Welterweight
|0
|499
|505
|Qileng Aori
|Flyweight
|0
|499
|505
|Roman Kopylov
|Middleweight
|0
|499
|505
|Sam Hughes
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|499
|505
|Sean Soriano
|Featherweight
|0
|499
|505
|Shanna Young
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|499
|505
|Silvana Gomez Juarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|499
|505
|T.J. Laramie
|Featherweight
|0
|499
|505
|Vanessa Demopoulos
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|499
|505
|Victor Rodriguez
|Flyweight
|0
|499
|505
|Victoria Leonardo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|499
|505
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|499
|505
|Zviad Lazishvili
|Bantamweight
|0
Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
The post UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 20/21 appeared first on The Sports Daily.
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 20/21